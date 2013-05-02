OSLO May 2 Salmon firm Cermaq rejected a $1.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Marine Harvest , the world's biggest fish farmer, saying it undervalued the company and came with unacceptable conditions.

Cermaq will now go ahead with its own $732 million bid for Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca as it would better serve the firm than accepting a lowball bid, it said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ken Wills)