OSLO, May 15 Fish farmer Marine Harvest changed the terms of a bid for Cermaq, hoping enough minority shareholders in the smaller rival would accept its offer and block Cermaq's plan to buy a Peruvian fish feed maker.

Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, wants to take over Norwegian state-controlled Cermaq to build scale and cut down on costs, but says the smaller company's plan to buy Peru's Copeinca would scupper the deal.

Marine Harvest said on Wednesday it would accept approval from just 33.4 percent of shareholders in Cermaq for its 105 crown per share, $1.7 billion bid, provided Cermaq shareholders voted against buying Copeinca.

The changed terms - it previously called for two thirds of shareholders to accept its bid - mean Marine Harvest would not need the support of Norway's government, Cermaq's largest shareholder, which has rejected Marine Harvest's previous offer and supports Cermaq's plan to buy Copeinca.

Cermaq says Copeinca is an important strategic asset as it makes high-value anchovy fish oil, an important ingredient in salmon feed, for which global supply is strained.

Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, argues that Copeinca lacks management resources and experience in dealing with political risk in Peru.

The Copeinca plan is set to be voted at Cermaq's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

"We hope that we can come into a position after Cermaq's general meeting where we can meet with the main owners and negotiate an industrial solution that I think everybody would like to see happening," Marine Harvest's chief executive, Alf-Helge Aarskog, told Reuters.

"If the Copeinca transaction is voted down, Cermaq's board and the trade ministry are free of any obligations, and the board can then look at our offer again ... then we would look at all possible aspects of the bid, including the valuation," he added.

Marine Harvest repeated it would abandon its bid for Cermaq if the Cermaq meeting approved the Copeinca deal, and that it would sell its 5.4 percent stake in the firm.

The Norwegian state owns 43.5 percent of Cermaq. The biggest private-sector shareholder, Lansdowne Partners, said on Friday that the Copeinca purchase should not go ahead and called for it to consider accepting Marine Harvest's takeover.

Lansdowne's funds own a total of 8.6 percent of Cermaq, according to Cermaq's website. Marine Harvest is the third-biggest owner.

Cermaq shares fell 2.9 percent to 101.5 crowns at 1013 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)