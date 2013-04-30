OSLO, April 30 Fish farmer Marine Harvest said it would launch a bid for rival Cermaq, valuing the Norwegian firm at $1.69 billion, if the company dropped plans to buy Peruvian fishmeal company Copeinca , it said on Tuesday.

Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said it would pay 105 crowns per Cermaq share, 22 percent above its close on Tuesday, if the Peruvian deal was abandoned. ($1 = 5.7570 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)