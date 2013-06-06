OSLO, June 6 MARINE HARVEST ASA

* Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority, has approved offer set out in offer document dated 5 June 2013 in respect of

* Voluntary offer to acquire all shares in Cermaq ASA made by Marine Harvest ASA

* Offer price: NOK 53.25 and 8.6 shares in Marine Harvest ASA for each share in Cermaq ASA

* Offer period: From and including 6 June 2013 to and including 21 June 2013 at 09:00 hours (CET)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)