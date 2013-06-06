UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, June 6 MARINE HARVEST ASA
* Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority, has approved offer set out in offer document dated 5 June 2013 in respect of
* Voluntary offer to acquire all shares in Cermaq ASA made by Marine Harvest ASA
* Offer price: NOK 53.25 and 8.6 shares in Marine Harvest ASA for each share in Cermaq ASA
* Offer period: From and including 6 June 2013 to and including 21 June 2013 at 09:00 hours (CET)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources