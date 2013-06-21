OSLO, June 21 Fish farmer Marine Harvest abandoned its $1.7 billion bid for rival Cermaq on Friday after shareholders opted not to sell, it said in a statement on Friday.

"Marine Harvest has through the voluntary offer received acceptances below the 33.4 percent level set as a condition," it said in a statement.

"Accordingly, Marine Harvest will not complete the voluntary offer and all acceptances received are automatically released." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)