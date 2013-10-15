UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Oct 15 Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest's operating income surged to about 790 million Norwegian crowns ($132.23 million)in the third quarter of 2013 from 73 million in the year-ago quarter, lifted by strong salmon prices, the firm's preliminary accounts showed.
The earnings still fell short of the average expectation of 811 million crowns predicted in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The company said it had harvested 81,000 tonnes of salmon in the quarter, against an average expectation of 80,475 tonnes.
The full third-quarter report will be released on October 23. ($1 = 5.9745 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources