(Rewrites first paragraph, adds detail, background, CEO quotes,
analyst, shares)
* Raises 2011 harvest outlook by 3,000 tonnes to 338,000
tonnes
* Says salmon market to be oversupplied for rest of 2011 and
2012
* Q3 EBIT 457 million crowns vs previous f'cast of 450
million
* Shares up 1.5 pct, lag rising Oslo index
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Oct 27 Norway's Marine Harvest ASA
, the world's largest fish farmer, warned oversupply
this year and next would keep prices low for farmed salmon and
said it would cut costs to compensate.
"We expect a continued strong increase in global supply for
the rest of 2011 and 2012," Chief Executive Alf-Helge Aarskog
said in a statement. "We must be prepared for a challenging
market also in 2012."
Early this year the fish farming market was booming as
restricted supply and strong demand led to high prices, but the
good times came to an end in recent months as fish supplies from
Chile began recovering after a collapse caused by fish disease.
Marine Harvest said it would cut capital expenditure for
next year by 600 million crowns ($108 million) to some 400
million and would seek to reduce costs, though it gave no
details.
It will also restructure its underperforming farms in
Canada and will reduce its stocks of young salmon, or smolt, for
this year and 2012 in order to reduce future supplies.
"This is positive for the 2013 market balance, but negative
for the growth prospects of Marine Harvest," said Kolbjoern
Giskeoedegaard, an analyst at Nordea Markets.
The group plans to harvest 338,000 tonnes of salmon this
year, 3,000 tonnes more than previously indicated, of which
99,000 tonnes is expected to be harvested in the fourth quarter.
In 2012 it plans to harvest 360,000 tonnes.
"We remain committed to exploit consolidation opportunities
that may arise as a result of the challenging market
conditions," said Aarskog.
Marine Harvest also posted third-quarter earnings roughly in
line with expectations. Earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) in July through September fell to 457 million crowns ($82
million) before adjustments from 759 million a year before.
The company had said on Oct. 17 it expected an EBIT of 450
million crowns for the quarter and that harvest volumes stood at
83,000 tonnes, against a previous guidance for 79,000 tonnes.
Shares in Marine Harvest were up 1.5 percent to 2.72 crowns
at 0915 GMT, extending a recovery from a year's low of 2.152
crowns set earlier this month, while the Oslo benchmark index
was up 2.1 percent.
($1 = 5.543 Norwegian Kroner)
(Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)