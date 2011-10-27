(Rewrites first paragraph, adds detail, background, CEO quotes, analyst, shares)

* Raises 2011 harvest outlook by 3,000 tonnes to 338,000 tonnes

* Says salmon market to be oversupplied for rest of 2011 and 2012

* Q3 EBIT 457 million crowns vs previous f'cast of 450 million

* Shares up 1.5 pct, lag rising Oslo index

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Oct 27 Norway's Marine Harvest ASA , the world's largest fish farmer, warned oversupply this year and next would keep prices low for farmed salmon and said it would cut costs to compensate.

"We expect a continued strong increase in global supply for the rest of 2011 and 2012," Chief Executive Alf-Helge Aarskog said in a statement. "We must be prepared for a challenging market also in 2012."

Early this year the fish farming market was booming as restricted supply and strong demand led to high prices, but the good times came to an end in recent months as fish supplies from Chile began recovering after a collapse caused by fish disease.

Marine Harvest said it would cut capital expenditure for next year by 600 million crowns ($108 million) to some 400 million and would seek to reduce costs, though it gave no details.

It will also restructure its underperforming farms in Canada and will reduce its stocks of young salmon, or smolt, for this year and 2012 in order to reduce future supplies.

"This is positive for the 2013 market balance, but negative for the growth prospects of Marine Harvest," said Kolbjoern Giskeoedegaard, an analyst at Nordea Markets.

The group plans to harvest 338,000 tonnes of salmon this year, 3,000 tonnes more than previously indicated, of which 99,000 tonnes is expected to be harvested in the fourth quarter. In 2012 it plans to harvest 360,000 tonnes.

"We remain committed to exploit consolidation opportunities that may arise as a result of the challenging market conditions," said Aarskog.

Marine Harvest also posted third-quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in July through September fell to 457 million crowns ($82 million) before adjustments from 759 million a year before.

The company had said on Oct. 17 it expected an EBIT of 450 million crowns for the quarter and that harvest volumes stood at 83,000 tonnes, against a previous guidance for 79,000 tonnes.

Shares in Marine Harvest were up 1.5 percent to 2.72 crowns at 0915 GMT, extending a recovery from a year's low of 2.152 crowns set earlier this month, while the Oslo benchmark index was up 2.1 percent. ($1 = 5.543 Norwegian Kroner) (Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)