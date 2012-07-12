OSLO, July 12 Norway's Marine Harvest, the world's top producer of Atlantic salmon, said on Thursday its operating income had dropped to 225 million crowns ($36.82 million) in the second quarter, from 894 million in the year-ago period.

Total harvested volumes were 99,000 tonnes in the April-June period, higher than the 95,000 tonnes it guided for in its first-quarter report. ($1 = 6.1100 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)