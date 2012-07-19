OSLO, July 19 Marine Harvest, the
world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer, maintained its
full-year production guidance on Thursday and said it was
getting increasingly confident about its 2013 and 2014 outlook.
"The board reconfirms their cautiously optimistic view
communicated in the first quarter report, and is getting
increasingly confident with respect to the market balance for
2013 and 2014," the firm said in a statement.
For the full year, the firms expects to harvest 380,000
tonnes of gutted weight, including 90,000 tonnes in the third
quarter and 94,000 tonnes in the fought quarter.
Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen, said second quarter operational EBIT was 231 million
crowns, down from 894 million a year earlier and in line with
its recent guidance.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)