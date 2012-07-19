OSLO, July 19 Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer, maintained its full-year production guidance on Thursday and said it was getting increasingly confident about its 2013 and 2014 outlook.

"The board reconfirms their cautiously optimistic view communicated in the first quarter report, and is getting increasingly confident with respect to the market balance for 2013 and 2014," the firm said in a statement.

For the full year, the firms expects to harvest 380,000 tonnes of gutted weight, including 90,000 tonnes in the third quarter and 94,000 tonnes in the fought quarter.

Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, said second quarter operational EBIT was 231 million crowns, down from 894 million a year earlier and in line with its recent guidance. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)