OSLO Feb 8 The world's largest fish farmer, Marine Harvest said on Wednesday global salmon prices would stay stay low for a while even as it posted fourth-quarter operating profits that beat the company's previous guidance and analyst forecasts.

"It might take some time before we get a noticeable lift in the price level," the company said, and added that it was determined to exploit the "challenging market outlook" to make acquisitions.

Pre-adjusted operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) totalled 403 million Norwegian crowns ($69.84 million) in the final quarter of 2011, Marine Harvest said.

Analysts had been expecting operational EBIT of 390 million crowns on the basis of preliminary figures the company presented three weeks ago.

In the same period last year the company said it had an operational EBIT of 1.03 billion crowns. That was before global oversupply sent salmon prices spiralling down.

($1 = 5.7704 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)