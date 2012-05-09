OSLO May 9 Marine Harvest, the world's
biggest salmon producer, expects the world's salmon glut to
deteriorate rapidly in 2012 and the firm said it must continue
to hold back investments after a dramatic fall in salmon prices.
Marine Harvest lifted its own 2012 output guidance to
380,000 tonnes from 360,000 tonnes, guiding above market
expectations for 365,750 tonnes, as ideal growth conditions over
the winter months led to a 33 percent global supply growth in
the first quarter.
"In the second quarter the global industry supply is
expected to grow by 20-27 percent compared to the same quarter
last year," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Pre-adjusted operational earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) totalled 276 million crowns ($47.29 million) in
January-March, after having announced it would be around 270
million.
($1 = 5.8366 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)