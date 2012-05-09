OSLO May 9 Marine Harvest, the world's biggest salmon producer, expects the world's salmon glut to deteriorate rapidly in 2012 and the firm said it must continue to hold back investments after a dramatic fall in salmon prices.

Marine Harvest lifted its own 2012 output guidance to 380,000 tonnes from 360,000 tonnes, guiding above market expectations for 365,750 tonnes, as ideal growth conditions over the winter months led to a 33 percent global supply growth in the first quarter.

"In the second quarter the global industry supply is expected to grow by 20-27 percent compared to the same quarter last year," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pre-adjusted operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) totalled 276 million crowns ($47.29 million) in January-March, after having announced it would be around 270 million. ($1 = 5.8366 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)