OSLO Aug 21 Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, lowered its full-year production guidance on Wednesday but predicted a jump next year and said its ample cash would allow it to raise dividends and make acquisitions.

Its operating profit nearly quadrupled from a year earlier to 901 million Norwegian crowns, in line with a preliminary 900 million crowns announced in July.

The firm also proposed an extraordinary dividend of 0.05 crowns per share.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)