OSLO Feb 27 Marine Harvest ASA : * Says is contemplating the issuance of unsecured bonds in the Norwegian bond market with maturity in March 2018 * Says the proceeds will be used to part-finance the acquisition of Morpol ASA and for general corporate purposes * Says DNB Markets, Nordea Markets, Pareto Securities and Swedbank First Securities have been retained as Joint Lead Managers of the issue (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)