UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Oct 23 Marine Harvest ASA : * Acquisition of further shares in morpol asa * Says holds 154,060,010 shares in Morpol, representing 91.7% of all of
Morpol's issued shares * Marine Harvest intends to compulsory acquire the remaining shares in Morpol * The price offered in the compulsory acquisition will be the same as in the
above referred offer, NOK 11.85 per share (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources