April 11 The son of a former board member at Mariner Energy was sentenced on Wednesday to probation for illegally trading the company's stock before Mariner was bought by oil and gas company Apache Corp.

Drew Peterson pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court in August to two counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud. In addition to the probation and a special condition of 200 hours of community service, U.S. District Judge Robert Patterson imposed a $10,000 fine and forfeitures of $205,000.

Drew Peterson's father, H. Clayton Peterson, pleaded guilty to the same crimes and was previously sentenced to two years of probation and a $400,000 fine.

An attorney for Drew Peterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the August plea hearing, Clayton Peterson said he had told his son about the acquisition in the days leading up to it. The purchase of Mariner was announced on April 15, 2010. Clayton Peterson was a Mariner director at the time.

At the same hearing, Drew Peterson confirmed his father's account and said he had traded in Mariner stock on his own behalf and for his sister and others. He said he had also passed the information on to others.

One of those people was Denver hedge fund manager Drew "Bo" Brownstein, who admitted to making nearly $2.5 million in profit by trading on the tip. He was sentenced in January to one year and one day in prison.

In August, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Drew and Clayton Peterson, alleging the son made $5.2 million in ill-gotten gains for himself and those on whose behalf he traded. The case is pending in federal court in Manhattan.

The case is SEC v. H. Clayton Peterson and Drew Clayton Peterson, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-5448.

