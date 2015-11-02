(Peter Marino is an international politics analyst,
specializing in Northeast Asian affairs and international
political economy. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Peter Marino
Nov 2 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appears
to have beaten down his opponents and returned his
Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to a
fourth term of single-party rule over the country. In doing so,
he has cemented his own already-firm control over the country,
and is a large step closer to becoming the most influential
figure in Turkish politics since Ataturk himself. The
consequences of the AK Party's victory are likely to be
enormous, for Turkey, the region, and possibly for Europe,
Russia and the United States as well.
After Sunday's parliamentary election, it is now possible
that the secular Turkish republic - as it has been established
since 1923 - will eventually become something unrecognizable to
its founders. In his early years in power, Erdogan and his AK
Party were hailed by Western governments as pragmatic reformers,
and proof that political Islam could be democratic and
pluralistic. Turkey was moving closer to serious consideration
for EU membership, opening up to foreign investment and growing
economically.
But since the 2008 financial crisis, and especially since
the 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul, during which Erdogan
cracked down on perceived opponents in full view of the world,
he has become increasingly autocratic. Indeed, Erdogan called
for Sunday's elections after the AK Party failed to gain the
majority of votes in June elections and Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu was unable to form a coalition with the three
opposition parties in parliament. Many Turkey analysts believe
that Erdogan had no intention of letting the talks succeed in
the first place, and may have pressured Davutoglu to allow them
to fail.
Erdogan's unwillingness to accept a legitimate, democratic
election result, and his desire to politicize an office that is
nominally non-partisan - the presidency - are just two of many
signs that he is tightening his grip on power.
Sunday's results will likely make Erdogan more autocratic,
as the former prime minister has been vocal about his desire to
convert the parliamentary republic into one headed by a
president, which, conveniently for him, is the office he already
holds. And while the results don't give the AK Party sufficient
power to amend the constitution on its own, Erdogan's party has
a history of following his orders regardless of what the
constitution says.
Erdogan's relationship with the liberal and secular Turkish
Kurds, damaged by his divisive rhetoric and political tactics,
is likely to deteriorate further under the new AKP government.
Indeed, it was because of the Kurds' success in the June
elections that Erdogan's AK Party was denied a majority,
compelling him to call for Sunday's election.
On Sunday the Kurds were successful enough that they denied
Erdogan his longed-for supermajority. And Erdogan is unlikely to
forget. The possibility that the Kurds and the Turkish
government will resume conflict in the Kurdish regions is no
longer that farfetched.
All of this, of course, comes amid a rapidly worsening
security situation in Turkey's backyard, much of which involves
Kurds in Iraq and Syria. Additional instability in this already
very unstable region worries Europe and the United States, as
well as other Middle Eastern countries.
But the same instability that troubles these countries also
prevents them from being able to do much about Turkey's
commitment to democracy in the near-term. Turkey's location,
combined with its NATO membership, makes it an indispensable
partner in dealing with Russian activity in the region, Islamic
State, the Syrian civil war and the unfolding migrant crisis.
Dealing with Erdogan is now, for his Western partners, much like
holding a wolf by the ears: risky, but the alternative seems
much worse.
Sunday's results don't end the political and social divides
that threaten Turkey. They merely reset the stage for continued
struggle: the AK Party against the secular cosmopolitan elite;
Erdogan against the Kurds; Islamic State against Turkey and the
region; and Europe, the United States and even Russia standing
by nervously, assessing the potential impact on their regional
interests. Erdogan has the means, motive and opportunity to
exploit this moment of authority, and his recent political
behavior suggests he will.
