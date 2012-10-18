UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS Oct 18 Maritime Belge Compagnie SA : * Q3 turnover $178.76 million euros versus Reuters consensus of $186 million * Q3 EBITDA $37.6 million euros versus Reuters consensus of $39.7 million * Q3 net profit $11.76 million euros * Says Q4 will be the strongest of the year but the negative market
fundamentals will continue in the near term
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders