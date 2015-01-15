Jan 15 Marka SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it decided to launch its first bond issue program

* The company will issue bonds of one or more series via no less than two public offers

* Total value of bonds under the program will not exceed 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million)

* The value of one bond issued under the program will be 1,000 zlotys ($276)

* Under the program Marka's management decided to issue no more than 1,000 and no less than 2,000 series H1 bonds with maturity of two years

* The interest rate on the Bonds Series H1 will be fixed and will amount to 9.5 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: and

