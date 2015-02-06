Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 Marka SA :
* Said on Thursday that it completed the issue of 2,000 series H1 bonds with issue price 1,000 zlotys ($276) each and with maturity date Feb. 6, 2017
* The series H1 bonds were allotted on Feb. 5
* series H1 bonds bear interest of 9.5 pct per annum
* Series H1 bonds were subscribed by 81 investors and the reduction was 19.42 pct
($1 = 3.6297 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.