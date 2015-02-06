Feb 6 Marka SA :

* Said on Thursday that it completed the issue of 2,000 series H1 bonds with issue price 1,000 zlotys ($276) each and with maturity date Feb. 6, 2017

* The series H1 bonds were allotted on Feb. 5

* series H1 bonds bear interest of 9.5 pct per annum

* Series H1 bonds were subscribed by 81 investors and the reduction was 19.42 pct

($1 = 3.6297 zlotys)