BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Nov 18 Marka SA :
* Changes its financial forecast for FY 2014
* Expects now FY 2014 revenue of 19 million zlotys instead of previously expected 31.4 million zlotys
* Expects now FY 2014 net profit of 2.5 million zlotys instead of previously expected 5 million zlotys
* Change of forecast is due to lower results achieved in Q3, which were affected by restructuring processes and negative market impacts Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes