(Adds further details, background)

* New Markab Securities joint venture to be based in London

* Seeking to tap into demand by MidEast firms for London listings

LONDON, Feb 1 Middle Eastern merchant bank Markab Capital has formed a joint venture with British group Webb Capital to tap into a growing demand by Middle Eastern companies for London share listings.

The companies said on Wednesday that the new venture would be called Markab Securities and be based in London.

"The City of London is the ideal base for many of our GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council) and wider Middle East and North Africa-located clients that are seeking access to an established, reputable and highly regarded capital market to position themselves for international expansion," Markab's chairman Ahmad Al Omani said in a statement.

"We hope that this venture will lead to many of these businesses being listed in London," he added.

Last June Dubai-based ports operator DP World listed its shares on the London Stock Exchange, while Dana Gas and Middle Eastern diversified trading group Aamal have also both sought London listings. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)