BRIEF-Office Depot, Centriq Tech partner on asset management platform
* Office Depot Inc partners with Centriq Technology on asset management platform
June 12 Specialist insurer Markel International, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, named Dillon Matthews as trade credit underwriter and senior risk analyst in Singapore.
Matthews joins from Atradius and will report to Abhishek Chhajer, senior underwriter and head of trade credit in Singapore. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
* Office Depot Inc partners with Centriq Technology on asset management platform
* First Cobalt Corp says entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of CobalTech Mining Inc
* ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF Source text: http://bit.ly/2sEJk4Y Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)