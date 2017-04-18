April 18 Markel International Singapore, subsidiary of U.S.-based Markel Corp, appointed Colin Fordham as a senior marine liability underwriter.

Fordham, who has more than 20 years of experience in marine insurance underwriting, joins from Munich Re syndicate, Lloyd's Asia platform, where he held the same role.

He will report to Matthew Cannock, managing director of Markel International Singapore. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)