BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
April 18 Markel International Singapore, subsidiary of U.S.-based Markel Corp, appointed Colin Fordham as a senior marine liability underwriter.
Fordham, who has more than 20 years of experience in marine insurance underwriting, joins from Munich Re syndicate, Lloyd's Asia platform, where he held the same role.
He will report to Matthew Cannock, managing director of Markel International Singapore. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.