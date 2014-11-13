Nov 13 Specialist insurer Markel International Ltd, a unit of Markel Corp, said it appointed Linda Naili to its trade credit team in Singapore.

Naili will be responsible for developing business in Singapore and will work with Abhishek Chhajer, senior underwriter and head of trade credit in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prior to joining Markel, Naili worked at GE Capital in Paris as a senior credit risk analyst. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)