* 365 mln stg debt restructuring talks stall
* No agreement with lenders over new money
* Lenders start selling loans to distressed investors
By Isabell Witt
LONDON, May 23 Private equity firm Apax is
preparing a possible sale of its troubled British medical
courier Marken as talks with lenders over a fix of a loan
covenant breach stall, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Apax, which bought the business only two and a half years
ago, started discussions with Marken's lenders in January as the
company breached its December loan covenants due to a
deterioration in performance.
Lenders, which include Lloyds Banking Group, were willing to
reset the covenants in exchange for around 100 million pounds
($157.16 million) of new equity from Apax. However, Apax - which
is currently raising a new private equity fund - is only willing
to put around 50 million pounds on the table.
No agreement has been reached yet on the equity injection
and hence Apax is exploring alternative options for the
business, including a potential sale.
Apax is unlikely to recoup all of its roughly 600 million
pound equity investment in Marken if it sells the business,
banking sources said. Marken is performing to plan, one of the
sources emphasised, but its value has dropped since Apax bought
it for 975 million pounds in December 2009, others said.
Marken and Apax declined to comment.
HEDGE FUNDS
Lloyds underwrote 365 million pounds of debt in January 2010
to back Apax's buyout of Marken and the loans were syndicated to
institutional loan investors.
A number of lenders have sold their position in Marken debt
at a discount to hedge funds specialising in distressed debt
situations, although only a small percentage of the overall debt
has traded, the sources said.
Bids in Marken loans have dropped to 65.8 percent of face
value this week in secondary market trading from 85 percent in
January, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Marken's creditors are being advised by restructuring
specialist Rothschild, while Houlihan Lokey is advising Apax.
The buyout of Marken reopened the LBO market in December
2009 after deal-making collapsed following the bankruptcy of
Lehman Brothers in 2008. Apax is viewed as having overpaid for
the business after trumping a bid by rival buyouts firm Hellman
& Friedman, banking sources said.
Marken ships vaccines and blood for clinical trials around
the world. Since its buyout, it has seen its performance
deteriorate due to competition from other logistics groups and
lower levels of research and development from large pharma
groups.
($1 = 0.6363 British pounds)
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)