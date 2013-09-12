LONDON, Sept 12 German Bund futures rose on
Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries after strong
investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes.
Bunds were expected to remain range-bound before a sale of
Italian debt which will come against a challenging political
backdrop.
Italy will offer up to 5.5 billion euros of paper maturing
in 2016 and 2028. It also plans to sell up to 2 billion euros of
floating rate bonds.
Analysts expect domestic investors to support the sale even
though growing political risk and plans to issue more debt this
year are likely to keep the country's debt vulnerable.
German Bund futures were 47 ticks higher at
137.57.
"It was a very strong U.S. auction," said one trader to
explain the move. He said the Italian auction would probably be
fine, adding "I am not saying Italy is out of the woods."