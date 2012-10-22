CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks rise ahead of data, central bank meeting

* Budapest stocks rebound after sharp fall from record high * CEE equities mostly tread water as data-heavy week starts * Crown touches 12-day high in 12-month forward implied rate By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Hungarian stocks rebounded on Monday after two days of retreat from record highs for Budapest's main stock index, in the first session of a week loaded with economic data releases. Stocks in most of the European Union's emerging markets traded flat a