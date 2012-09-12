UPDATE 1-Sterling struggles as markets take Brexit breather
LONDON, Sept 12 The euro rose to a two-month high against sterling on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court gave its approval to the euro zone's new rescue fund, allowing it to be ratified under certain conditions.
The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to 80.20 pence, its highest level since early July. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jessica Mortimer)
