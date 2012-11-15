LONDON Nov 15 Sterling fell to a two-month low versus the dollar and a two-week low against the euro on Thursday after weaker-than-expected UK retail sales data clouded the growth outlook for the economy.

Sterling fell to $1.5828, from $1.5843 before the data, its lowest level since Sept. 5.

The euro rose to a two-week high of 80.65 pence from 80.515 pence beforehand.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)