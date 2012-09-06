UPDATE 1-Sterling hits 2-month high to euro after Le Pen poll gain
LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling was steady and gilts were little changed on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and its quantitative easing total unchanged, as expected.
The pound was little moved against the dollar and was last up 0.1 percent at $1.5915.
The euro was up 0.1 percent versus the pound at 79.30 pence.
The December gilt future was little changed after the announcement, hovering around 25 ticks lower on the day. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)
