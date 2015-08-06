Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Aug 6 Indonesia lags the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by Malaysia, New Zealand and Thailand with negative returns. China and Japan topped the list.
Track the region's performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/cew35w) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/bew35w) Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/dew35w) (Reporting by Shilpa Murthy)
* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing