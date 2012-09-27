LONDON, Sept 27 The yield on 10-year Spanish bonds fell to a session low on Thursday as markets prepared for Spain to announce details of a new budget, with some traders electing to close out their bets on a further selloff.

Spain was set to announce economic reforms and a tight 2013 budget, aiming to avoid the political humiliation of having Brussels impose conditions on any request for an international bailout.

"I think there is some short covering ahead of this press conference that is going to start soon.... my guess is they don't want to be short Spain. (There is) some speculation Rajoy may ask for a bailout over the weekend," a trader said.

The 10-year yield fell to 5.97 percent, down 11 basis points on the day and unwinding part of a steep rise seen in the previous session.