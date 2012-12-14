BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
LONDON Dec 14 German Bund futures erased early losses on Friday to turn flat, with traders citing dip-buying as investors looked to pick up bargains in a cheapened market.
"People are buying dips to park their money and extend their duration," one trader said.
The Bund future was last 4 ticks higher on the day at 145.10, having earlier fallen as low as 144.73.
