LONDON, April 20 Spanish 10-year bond yields rose above 6 percent and German yields sank to a record low on Friday after Spain's debt auction in the previous session failed to ease longer-term doubts over the country's fiscal health.

The 10-year Spanish yield hit 6.03 percent, up 11 basis points on the day. Equivalent Italian and French yields also rose.

German Bunds benefited from the deteriorating sentiment, driving 10-year yields to a new low of 1.597 percent and the June future contract to a record high of 140.82, up 20 ticks on day. (Reporting by William James)