LONDON Dec 2 German government bonds
edged up on Friday with hopes that euro zone leaders may be
moving closer to a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis
leading to an outperformance versus other safe-haven assets.
Bunds have outperformed 10-year Treasuries by some 25 basis
points since Wednesday and 10-year Gilts by around 20 basis
points.
"Bunds have massively outperformed Treasuries and Gilts the
last couple of days even as the periphery has tightened, so it
looks like the thinking is that a solution would be good for the
periphery and good for Bunds, at least versus Treasuries," said
a trader.
Peripheral bonds were expected to remain supported after
yields fell sharply on Thursday after better-than-expected
Spanish and French bond sales and with markets hoping -- despite
past disappointments -- next week's EU Summit will produce a
comprehensive solution to the debt crisis.
President Nicolas Sarkozy has called for a new treaty
incorporating tougher budget discipline, a European Monetary
Fund to support countries in difficulty and decisions in the
euro area taken by majority vote instead of unanimity.
He will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Monday to
outline joint proposals to put to the Dec.9 summit
.
December Bund futures were 11 ticks higher at
134.99, although off levels seen in after hours trade on
Thursday. Benchmark 10-year yields were half a basis point lower
at 2.13 percent.
After a weaker-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims
number on Thursday, markets will be watching the key non-farm
payrolls report.
With expectations for a rise, a weak number could
spur a rally in U.S. Treasuries, which would pull Bunds higher
too.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)