* Italian, Spanish yields fall further
* Leaders seen with crisis resolution plan
* Bunds edge lower but outperform Treasuries
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 2 Yields on bonds issued by
Italy and Spain continued to fall on Friday on a growing belief
that euro zone leaders may be moving closer to a comprehensive
solution to the debt crisis.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday that he
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would meet on Monday to
outline joint proposals to put to a Dec. 9 European Union
summit, seen as make-or-break for the 12-year-old single
currency..
Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has
bolstered expectations that the bank may offer new liquidity
measures next week after global central banks
acted to provide cheaper dollar funding.
Italian 10-year government bond yields had already retreated
below 7 percent and were another 16 basis points
lower at 6.59 percent, while the 10-year Spanish spread over
Bunds has collapsed around 40 basis points.
Traders saying "fast money" accounts were covering short
positions ahead of year-end.
"There is the possibility of disappointment but it does seem
that there's a deeper understanding of the severity of the
problems by the politicians," said Elisabeth Afseth, rate
strategist at Evolution Securities.
"Any treaty changes are going to involve a lot of
bargaining...so even if there's a broad agreement, it's a fairly
long process."
Although edging lower on the day, Bunds have rallied along
with the periphery this week, outperforming both 10-year
Treasuries and Gilts since Wednesday and narrowing the premium
investors demand to hold German paper rather than 10-year U.S.
paper to 3 basis points from around 25 basis points.
"Bunds have outperformed Treasuries and Gilts the last
couple of days even as the periphery has tightened, so it looks
like the thinking is that a solution would be good for the
periphery and good for Bunds, at least versus Treasuries," said
a trader.
Evolution's Afseth added that any orderly solution to the
debt crisis, even if it cost Germany, would be better than a
"descent into absolute, complete chaos."
Sarkozy has called for a new treaty incorporating tougher
budget discipline, a European Monetary Fund to support countries
in difficulty and decisions in the euro area taken by majority
vote instead of unanimity.
But Merkel warned on Friday that a resolution to the euro
zone crisis will take years and market expectations for grand
solutions have been consistently disappointed over the last two
years.
December Bund futures were 5 ticks lower at 134.83
in choppy trading with benchmark 10-year yields a basis point
higher at 2.147 percent.
"We see potential for the 10-year spread against Bunds to
move back to positive territory," said Commerzbank strategist
Christoph Rieger.
"We see a little more headroom for Bunds going into weekend
as the preference for liquidity and safety prevails, but beware
of a (U.S.) payrolls setback."
After a weaker-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims
number on Thursday, markets will be watching the key non-farm
payrolls report.
With expectations for a rise after
stronger-than-expected private sector jobs data earlier this
week, a weak number could spur a rally in U.S. Treasuries, which
would pull Bunds higher too.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)