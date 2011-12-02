* Italian, Spanish yields fall further
* Leaders seen with crisis resolution plan
* Bunds rally, outperform Treasuries, French debt
(Updates into settlement close)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 2 Yields on bonds issued by
Italy and Spain fell on Friday and looked set to retreat further
before key euro zone policy meetings next week on a growing
belief the region's leaders may be moving closer to a
comprehensive solution to the debt crisis.
Benchmark German Bunds also rallied with some traders
covering short positions going into the weekend amid some
wariness that upcoming decisions to tackle the debt crisis might
fail to meet expectations.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel meet on Monday to outline joint proposals to put
to a Dec. 9 European Union summit, seen as make-or-break for the
12-year-old single currency.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has also
bolstered expectations that the bank may offer new liquidity
measures at its policy meeting on Thursday after
global central banks acted to provide cheaper dollar funding.
"There's a degree of optimism in the market and that's
translating into tighter spreads," said Achilleas
Georgolopoulos, a strategist at Lloyds Bank.
"The market is starting to price in the whole package -- the
EU summit plus the ECB reaction but there's a big question mark
on what the ECB can deliver. (ECB President Mario) Draghi might
limit his reaction until after the EU summit."
Italian 10-year government bond yields retreated further
below 7 percent to a two-week low of 6.49 percent.
The spread over Bunds tightened by as much as 25 basis points on
the day to 435 bps before rewidening to settle at 471 bps as
Bunds rose further in late trade.
Spanish 10-year yields were last down 12 bbps
on the day at 5.67 percent. Their spread over Bunds has
collapsed around 65 bps since Wednesday on the belief that
policymakers were now acting with a greater sense of urgency to
tackle the crisis.
"The ECB is the key. We remain risk-on and see spreads
narrowing, especially for Spain, as we going into the 8th (when
the ECB meets)," Georgolopoulos said.
The ECB has been under increasing pressure to be the lender
of last resort for debt-burdened states or at least be more
aggressive in its bond purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds to
lower their borrowing costs.
Some market participants urged caution over the outcome of
next week's meetings, given that market expectations for grand
solutions have been consistently disappointed in the two years
since the crisis began.
"There is the possibility of disappointment but it does seem
that there's a deeper understanding of the severity of the
problems by the politicians," said Elisabeth Afseth, rate
strategist at Evolution Securities.
"Any treaty changes are going to involve a lot of bargaining
... so even if there's a broad agreement, it's a fairly long
process."
Although peripheral bond markets had pulled bank from the
brink, in the longer-term markets were still likely to be
looking for common euro zone bond issuance, one trader said.
German Bunds have rallied along with the periphery this
week, outperforming both 10-year Treasuries and Gilts since
Wednesday and narrowing the premium investors demand to hold
German paper rather than 10-year U.S. debt to 3 basis points
from around 25 basis points.
"Bunds have outperformed Treasuries and Gilts in the last
couple of days even as the periphery has tightened, so it looks
like the thinking is that a solution would be good for the
periphery and good for Bunds, at least versus Treasuries,"
another trader said.
December Bund futures were up 63 ticks on the day d
at 135.51 in choppy trading with benchmark 10-year yields four
bps higher at 2.09 percent.
"We see potential for the 10-year spread against Bunds to
move back to positive territory," said Commerzbank strategist
Christoph Rieger.
(Graphics by Scott)