BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
LONDON May 11 German Bund futures hit new record highs on Friday after data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April and with investors wary of a Greek political deadlock cutting off risky positions before the weekend.
The Spanish/German 10-year yield was 9 basis points wider at 455 bps, as markets were concerned about the impact on public finances of its plans to shore up its banking sector.
U.S. producer prices fell 0.2 percent in April, compared to expectations they will remain unchanged, a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth weaken.
"The data gave us a little kick, it was on the soft side. We're digesting the Spanish bad bank plan, although that doesn't look too unexpected, and Greek politics are keeping the market pretty wobbly into the weekend," a trader said.
German Bund futures rose as high as 143.07, up 46 ticks on the day. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and William James, editing by William James)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.