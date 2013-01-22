LONDON Jan 16 European shares extended losses on Tuesday, led by Germany's DAX and the region's banking sector, with traders citing a report that several German banks had been asked to simulate a split of their investment banking operations.

As well as the report in Germany's Boersenzeitung newspaper, several traders also cited vague talk that Deutsche Bank would issue a profit warning.

Safe-haven German Bund futures rose as high as 143.06, up 16 ticks on day..