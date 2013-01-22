BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Jan 16 European shares extended losses on Tuesday, led by Germany's DAX and the region's banking sector, with traders citing a report that several German banks had been asked to simulate a split of their investment banking operations.
As well as the report in Germany's Boersenzeitung newspaper, several traders also cited vague talk that Deutsche Bank would issue a profit warning.
Safe-haven German Bund futures rose as high as 143.06, up 16 ticks on day..
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates