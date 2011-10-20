LONDON Oct 20 German Bund futures erased losses and equities slipped further on Thursday after a newspaper report stating that the German government did not rule out the postponement of this weekend's crucial EU summit boosted safe haven demand.

The Bund future FGBLc1 rose to 135.43, up 34 ticks on the day while European equities extended losses, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares down 0.6 percent at 962.13 points.

Citing sources from both Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition as well as from her government, the German Die Welt newspaper said the stalled negotiations on the possible leveraging of the euro zone bailout fund was the reason for the possible delay. (Reporting by William james and Atul Prakash)