BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Jan 28 German Bund futures trimmed early losses on Monday as traders bought back into a cheapened market after a steep selloff in the previous session, with low volumes also exaggerating price moves.
The Bund future was last 4 ticks lower on the day at 142.46 having earlier fallen as low as 142.11.
"The initial weakness was a bit of an overhang from last Friday. But today stocks are holding pretty flat, the euro/dollar is not doing much," one trader said.
The contract fell sharply late last week after the European Central Bank announced 137 billion euros of long term loans would be repaid early by banks -- an above consensus amount that caused money market rates to rise.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates