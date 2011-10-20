LONDON Oct 20 U.S. Treasury futures erased gains after headlines outlining plans for how the euro zone's rescue fund can intervene in bond markets caused a modest rally in risk appetite.

Reuters reported that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) would be able to buy bonds in secondary markets under certain conditions.

Treasury futures TYv1 erased small early gains to fall to as low as 128-21/32, 6/32 lower on the day, before paring those losses to last stand at 128-25/32.

(Reporting by William James)