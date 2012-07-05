LONDON July 5 Britain's leading share index ticked higher in early deals on Thursday as investors paused ahead of expected monetary policy moves by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, which both meet later in the day.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 3.55 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,688.02, having shed 0.1 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-session rally of around 2 percent.

GKN was the top blue-chip gainer, adding 8.5 percent after the British engineering group agreed to buy the aerospace division of the world's number two truck maker Volvo for 633 million pounds ($986 million). ($1 = 0.6419 British pounds) (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)