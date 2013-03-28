TORONTO, March 28 The Canadian dollar on Thursday touched its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in more than a month after data showed that the Canadian economy grew 0.2 percent following the weakest two quarters since the 2008-09 recession.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.0145 versus the U.S. dollar, stronger than C$1.0157, or 98.45 U.S. cents immediately before the data. But the currency quickly gave back all of those gains.