Sept 23 Toronto's main stock index was set open
lower on Friday, extending the previous day's heavy losses, as
investors continue to liquidate risky assets on concerns that a
struggling global economy will dent demand.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell as talk of a Greece default
gained pace and a day after markets spiraled downward on
deepening worries about global economic stagnation. [.N]
* European shares fell after a fresh pledge of support from
leading global economies to shore up the financial sector
failed to placate markets, leaving them on course for a fifth
straight month of losses. [.EU]
* Asian markets were largely down on fears of renewed
recession in the developed world.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 1.50 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil turned lower to hit a six-week low near
$103 a barrel after an initial rally faded, on concern about
the outlook for the economy and oil demand. [O/R]
* Gold prices fell further, dropping to a 6-week low,
weakening in tandem with a sharp sell-off across commodities as
the dollar pared falls and traders cited selling in the
precious metal to cover losses in other asset classes. [GOL/]
* LME lead fell 5 percent as investors continued to
liquidate risky assets on concerns that a struggling global
economy may dent demand. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (SOG.V): The junior oil and gas
company said its CFO Jim Screaton has resigned to pursue other
opportunities. [ID:nL3E7KN1RK]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Amica Mature Lifestyles ACC.TO coverage started with
outperform; price target of C$9.25 at National Bank
* Keegan Resources KGN.TO price target cut to C$12 from
C$14 at CIBC
* MBAC Fertilizer MBC.TO price target raised to C$5.75
from C$5.50 at National Bank
* Orbit Garant Drilling Inc (OGD.TO) price target cut to
C$7 from C$7.60 at National Bank
($1= $1.03 Canadian)
