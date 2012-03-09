* April synthetic quoted at $16 under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Canadian light
synthetic crude prices sank on Friday as Syncrude Canada Ltd
pushed back planned maintenance on one major processing unit so
it could work on another, and as several refineries conducted
repairs and upkeep, market sources said.
Light synthetic crude for April delivery last sold for $16 a
barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with
about $11 under WTI on Thursday and in the low single digits
under at the start of the month.
Syncrude Canada, one of the two largest Canadian oil sands
projects, said on Friday it pushed back about 45 days of planned
maintenance on the 100,000 barrels Coker 8-3 beyond April.
That was because it extended unplanned work on Coker 8-1 to
30 days following a small fire at the northern Alberta site last
week.
The move countered any upside impact that may have come from
the full restart on Friday of Enbridge Inc's 318,000
bpd Line 14/64 pipeline in the U.S. Midwest after a five-day
outage.
Tight pipeline space and surging production have combined in
recent months to widen spreads for Canadian light and heavy
crude grades.
Another oil sands plant, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's
110,000 bpd Horizon project, is expected to restart by
the end of this month after going off line due to problems with
a fractionation unit at the start of February, the company has
said.
Among refineries, Suncor Energy Inc said this week
it was conducting "operational process work" at its 135,000 bpd
Edmonton, Alberta, refinery.
ConocoPhillips reported a compressor failure at the
362,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois, plant, a major buyer of
Canadian heavy crude.
The company also began what is expected to be a six-week
turnaround at its 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery.
April Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $34.75
a barrel under WTI, about a $1 wider discount than on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)