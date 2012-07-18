UPDATE 1-India's BSE exchange soars in market debut after $185 mln IPO
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments
LONDON, July 18 Benchmark carbon credits backed by the United Nations plunged 11 percent to a fresh record low on Wednesday, taking a cue from a sharp drop in European Union emissions allowances amid uncertainty about an EU supply curb plan, traders said.
The front-year certified emissions reductions (CERs) hit a record low of 2.92 euros ($3.57) in early trading, down nearly 11 percent from Tuesday's close.
In the EU carbon market, the benchmark emissions allowance was trading down 6.4 percent at 7.19 euros at 0642 GMT.
Traders attributed the fall in carbon prices to news late on Tuesday that the European Commission will not provide detail about the number of allowances that could be withheld from the oversupplied market when it unveils a set of proposals on July 25.
($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)
TOKYO, Feb 3 Sharp Corp posted its first quarterly net profit in over two years on Friday as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under the ownership of Taiwan's Foxconn.
* Finance minister to meet soon with other agencies (Adds comment from finance minister, Lepanto Mining)