PRAGUE Nov 17 Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday on lower consumption ahead of the weekend despite a fall in solar and wind power generation in the region, while the forward contracts fell tracking other fuels, traders said.

Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead 3.3 percent lower to 61.54 euros ($83.26) per megawatt-hour despite data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showing decreasing solar power production, adding to already low wind power output.

Solar power production in Germany, the region's main renewables generator, is expected to decrease significantly for Friday. "A decrease of about 1 GW is expected on average," to bellow 1 GW, it said.

Further along the curve, December contract fell 40 cents to 55.75 euros and Cal '12 baseload traded 35 cents lower at around 53.50 in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 18 cents to 55.15 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared its day ahead contract at 69.09 euros down from 71.77 euros while day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 280.84 zlotys ($85.84) from 297.42 zlotys.

Poland's top utility PGE picked the 11.56 billion zloty bid by a consortium that includes builders Polimex and Mostostal Warszawa as the best bidder to build two power units at its Opole coal-fired plant.

Oil prices tumbled more than $2 a barrel as the European debt crisis threatened to hit France and Spain, while Italy's borrowing costs remained at unsustainable levels.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell 2.6 percent to 9.6 euros a tonne at 1450 GMT. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) ($1 = 3.272 Polish Zlotys) Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela)