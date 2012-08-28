Aug 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Best Buy Co Inc granted Richard Schulze, its
estranged founder, access to its books on Monday after several
weeks of acrimony, putting the onus on him to firm up a possible
takeover bid for the struggling electronics retailer.
* M&T Bank Corp, the regional lender part-owned by
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is buying
Hudson City in one of the biggest bank deals since the
crisis.
* Ireland's Ryanair has asked at least six airlines
to operate alternative services on some Aer Lingus
routes, as it seeks regulatory approval for a $850 million
takeover of its domestic rival, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.