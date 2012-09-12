BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
Sept 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group is looking to sell a minority stake in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.
* Singapore-based Temasek, Piramal Group and Bain Capital are leading the race to acquire private equity firm TPG's 20 percent stake in India's largest commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Corp, the Economic Times reported citing two people familiar with the negotiations.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.