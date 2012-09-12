Sept 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group is looking to sell a minority stake in the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

* Singapore-based Temasek, Piramal Group and Bain Capital are leading the race to acquire private equity firm TPG's 20 percent stake in India's largest commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Corp, the Economic Times reported citing two people familiar with the negotiations.